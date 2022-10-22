Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning.

Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.

Portage FD fought the fire and was able to contain it before it spread, and there were no injuries reported. Briggsville Fire, Endeavor Fire, Pardeeville Fire, Aspirus MedEvac, City PD, Columbia County Dispatch and the County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Columbia Co. dispatch were not able to confirm the damage, but said there is an ongoing investigation into the fire.

