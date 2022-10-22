Summer-like warmth this weekend

But it doesn’t last into next week
Getting close to record high temperatures today!
Getting close to record high temperatures today!
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Nearing record highs today
  • Strong southerly winds through Monday
  • Rain chances return Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re in for a beautiful weekend! Be sure to get outside and enjoy the summer-like temperatures, as there’s a good chance that they’ll be the last ones we see until next year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today and tomorrow, with strong southerly winds gusting from 25 to 30 mph during the afternoons. We’ll enjoy clear skies before clouds begin to increase Sunday evening ahead of our next system.

Low pressure will move out of the Rockies, we’ll likely see two main waves of rain: first from a warm front, followed by a cold front. Right now, it looks like the first round will move through overnight Sunday into Monday morning. We should see some dry time during Monday afternoon before the second round moves in later on Monday through Tuesday morning.

Of course, this timing could change as we’re still a day or two out, but it looks like most of the rain from this system will be falling overnight.



Since temperatures and dew points will be high Sunday night, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder as the system taps into the extra energy in our atmosphere. We’ll keep an eye on severe potential, though the threat looks highest much further west into Nebraska and western Iowa.

Once the cold front pushes through, cooler air follows. Highs will be back in the 50s through the rest of the week.

