Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, dead at 26, reports say

Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in...
Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in San Jose, Calif.(Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash has lost his son.

According to People, Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, died at the age of 26.

The celebrity magazine cited professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp for reporting the death earlier this week.

Sapp shared a statement on his Twitter account: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.”

The statement continued: “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast, and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

TMZ reports its sports department spoke with wrestling icon Shawn Michaels after Tristen Nash’s death. Michaels shared that the guys are doing everything they can to support their friend.

No further immediate information has been made available regarding Tristen Nash’s death or his cause of death.

