Two fires destroy houses in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are unaccounted for.

The house was valued at approximately $134,000 and is a total loss.

At approximately 6 a.m., deputies and area fire departments responded to another house fire in the 500 block of Albion Road in the Town of Albion. The only individual in the home was able safely escaped, but the family’s dog is unaccounted for.

The home was valued at approximately $300,000 and is a total loss.

Both fires are under investigation but do not appear to be suspicious.

