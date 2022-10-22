University of Wisconsin celebrates homecoming weekend parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison is celebrating homecoming and starting off the weekend strong with their beloved parade.

NBC15′s John Stofflet reported live from the parade and talked to the owners of a Bucky Wagon, a reconstructed fire engine.

There were 70 units overall during the parade, including the basketball team and the UW Marching Band!

The parade route went down Gilman Street and turned onto State Street all the way down to Lake Street where it wrapped up.

The parade also featured special guests such as the dance team, UW dignitaries and even Erin Sullivan and Tim Elliot from the Morning Show!

