Wisconsin leads Purdue 21-3 at halftime

The Badgers have won their last 15 games against Purdue.
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers lead Purdue 21-3 at halftime in Madison.

The Badgers couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for homecoming. On their opening drive, quarterback Graham Mertz connected with Skyler Bell for a 29-yard touchdown to put Wisconsin on the board 7-0. Then John Torchio intercepted Aidan O’Connell and returned it for another Wisconsin touchdown to put them ahead 14-0 just five minutes into the game. Torchio now has four interceptions on the season, two of which have been returned for a touchdown.

Purdue would look to get on the board with a field goal on their next drive. Mitchell Fineran’s 26-yard attempt was no good and the score would remain 14-0 Wisconsin.

The Badgers would continue their air attack, Graham Mertz found Chimere Dike for a three-yard touchdown and Wisconsin would lead 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

With less than 4:00 before the half, Purdue gets on the board with a 36-yard field goal from Fineran to make it 21-3 Wisconsin at halftime.

