Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed.

Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out that 1st Avenue is closed in both directions at 10th St. due to the fire.

NBC15 will continue to report as more information is released.

