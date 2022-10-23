Cross-county car chase leaves one dead

A cross-county car chase left one dead Saturday.
A cross-county car chase left one dead Saturday.(Unsplash)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip before discharging their firearm.

The vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the suspect fled the scene on foot. A gunshot was later heard, and the individual was found near State Highway 11, west of County M.

Responders administered first aid, but the individual died at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, according to officials.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, the DOJ says. The deputy was placed on administrative leave.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Suspect charged with stabbing teen, running her over

Latest News

Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
[10:16 PM] Gillian Rawling Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
UW-Madison Police Department
UWPD releases stats from homecoming weekend Badgers game
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot