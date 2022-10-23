Cross-county car chase leaves one dead

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip before discharging their firearm.

The vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the suspect fled the scene on foot. A gunshot was later heard, and the individual was found near State Highway 11, west of County M.

Responders administered first aid, but the individual died at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, according to officials.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, the DOJ says. The deputy was placed on administrative leave.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

