Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week

NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Share Your Holidays is rolling out hundreds of barrels this week, inviting the community to join in the fight to end hunger.

The annual campaign benefits the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Starting Wednesday, community members can donate food items by dropping them off in barrels scattered around the community.

This year, barrels will feature a new design with a QR code, making online financial donations easier to access.

“The younger generations, they may not be as familiar [with] food barrels, but they are familiar with QR codes,” Kris Tazelaar, director of marketing and communications at Second Harvest, said. “They know they can make a difference by scanning that QR code and making an online donation.”

Since 1996, the campaign has provided millions of meals. Right now, Tazelaar said Second Harvest is distributing nearly as much food as it did during the height of the pandemic.

“People are still struggling. They’re paying higher prices for food, higher prices for gas. What that means is that they don’t have as much expendable income for things like food. They look to our partner agencies for food resources that they can help their families,” he said.

Barrels will be out until Dec. 7, when donations will be collected and prepared for sorting.

Learn more about how you can help here.

