Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.(WILX)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief.

The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin.

All the family members have been interviewed. Police say the family is “still of the opinion that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody.”

According to authorities, Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano had not had contact with any family members since Sunday, October 16.

Our Gray station WILX reported before their disappearance, Fremont police chief Tim Rodwell said officers were dispatched to the family’s home after Anthony John Cirigliano called police just after midnight Sunday.

In the 911 call, Cirigliano told police that he had information related to the 9/11 attacks and that “people want to erase me from the face of the Earth.”

Rodwell said officers were at the home for about an hour before they left when they determined no one appeared in danger.

Family members said they were unable to contact the family Monday and when they went to check on them in person, the house was locked up and the family’s 2005 Toyota Sienna was gone.

The Fremont Police Department near Grand Rapids, Michigan said in a press release on Friday there was a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Michigan.

Our gray station WLUC reported on Monday, October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon, and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food.

Fremont Police have verified the video to be accurate. Fremont police later confirmed the family was also seen in Iron Mountain.

