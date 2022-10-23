Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Neighbors give new insight into what happened Friday In the story of a duplex explosion in Oregon.

Members of the Oregon community slowly pass by the remnants of a duplex at 836 Oregon Parks Avenue. Next door, Patrick Meehan says he found out about the explosion through text messages while at work.

“First initial thought was “oh man did I leave something on?” What could have caused that?” Meehan said.

Meehan says he did not know whose house exploded--but he wanted to come home to help.

“If it was a house close to us then I wanted to make sure I was going to get here as soon as possible to get them to safet,” Meehan said.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Friday Dane County dispatch says they received a call for a potential explosion. Oregon’s fire chief says they believe that gas of some nature caused a home under construction to explode and light a duplex on fire. Meehan says when he arrived--he noticed a family portrait on his doorstep. While he recognized the residents of the duplex... He doesn’t know how it got there.

“But it was odd because it was sitting here perfectly intact cleaned up against my front door,” Meehan said.

As for his own home -- there was a little damage to his roof and garage door.

“All of our stuff is good. We are really fortunate in that regard,” Meehan said.

On Friday--Meehan says he met other neighbors for the first time

“It gave me a peaceful feeling of certainty that the people that I live around are great people that are willing to help out,” Meehan said.

Oregon Fire and Police department did not provide any updates. Off camera a woman who lived in the duplex says she was grateful for the community’s assistance and she is thankful no one in her family was hurt.

