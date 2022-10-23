Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shot and killed a person Sunday.

Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the office got a 911 call around 11 a.m. reporting a weapons violation on Jefferson St. From there, deputies and assisting agencies searched the town for the suspect.

Officials said they found the individual at 3:15 p.m. and one deputy fired at the suspect.

Barrett said the person that the deputy shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Per Wisconsin Statute, a third party, the DCI will be taking over the investigation.

The name of the person who was shot and killed will be released by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner when the family is notified, according to Barrett.

An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon.

The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw what appeared to be CPR efforts being performed.

In a Facebook post, Oregon Police asked the public to avoid Eagle drive as it is “handling a call.”

This incident comes just days after an armed robbery in the Wisconsin village. NBC15 asked if Sunday’s events are linked to the armed robbery search this weekend, the Sheriff refused to comment and directed all questions to DCI.

