UWPD releases stats from homecoming weekend Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin Police Department released statistics of the citations they handed down on the game day Saturday.

During the Purdue Game, UWPD said they ejected 43 people, with 24 of them being students.

Thirteen citations were issued to students during the homecoming celebration and 23 people were cited total. 16 of these citations were for underage drinking, two were for disorderly conduct and two were for possessing alcohol in the stadium, among other offenses. In addition to citations 20 were arrested.

UWPD said it contacted 3 individuals throughout the gameday with BAC’s .20 or higher.

