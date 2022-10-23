The warmth doesn’t last much longer...

Key Takeaways

Mid-70s and windy today

Rain moves in late tonight

Better rain chance Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures remain well-above average today but not quite as warm as Saturday. Highs will still be in the mid-70s, with strong southerly winds gusting over 30 mph at times this afternoon. Skies will remain clear and dry until we get into the late evening hours.

Our next system will be approaching from the Rockies, bringing us two waves of rainfall. First, a warm front moves through tonight sparking up scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. This line of activity will be more broken, and rain totals are expected to be less than a half-inch. Most of the rain should be clearing out by Monday morning.

The second wave brings a better shot at higher rain totals. A cold front will sweep through Monday evening, bringing more widespread rainfall to the region through Tuesday morning. Rain totals from this around will likely be between a half to one inch.

Temperatures will remain very mild until that cold front moves through Monday night. Overnight lows tonight should stay in the 60s, with highs on Monday in the lower 70s. Then we’re back to the 50s through the rest of the week, with low temperatures back to the upper 30s.

