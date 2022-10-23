The warmth doesn’t last much longer...

Rain chances bring cooler temperatures
Cooler air moves in Monday night.
Cooler air moves in Monday night.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Mid-70s and windy today
  • Rain moves in late tonight
  • Better rain chance Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures remain well-above average today but not quite as warm as Saturday. Highs will still be in the mid-70s, with strong southerly winds gusting over 30 mph at times this afternoon. Skies will remain clear and dry until we get into the late evening hours.

Our next system will be approaching from the Rockies, bringing us two waves of rainfall. First, a warm front moves through tonight sparking up scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. This line of activity will be more broken, and rain totals are expected to be less than a half-inch. Most of the rain should be clearing out by Monday morning.

The second wave brings a better shot at higher rain totals. A cold front will sweep through Monday evening, bringing more widespread rainfall to the region through Tuesday morning. Rain totals from this around will likely be between a half to one inch.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Temperatures will remain very mild until that cold front moves through Monday night. Overnight lows tonight should stay in the 60s, with highs on Monday in the lower 70s. Then we’re back to the 50s through the rest of the week, with low temperatures back to the upper 30s.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Suspect charged with stabbing teen, running her over

Latest News

Getting close to record high temperatures today!
Summer-like warmth this weekend
Limit Burning
Warmest Weekend Until Next Spring
Rain chances to start the new workweek.
Rain chances return after weekend
Dry conditions moving back in.
Beautiful Through The Weekend