Wisconsin Beef Council: Try out these tailgate-inspired beef appetizers!

A easy-to-prepare Mexican-style appetizer, this Tiny Taco Beef Tarts recipe will win over any crowd.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

Toppings:

Shredded lettuce, sliced grape or cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Place phyllo shells on rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until shells are crisp and cheese is melted. Top tarts with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and olives, as desired. Cook’s Tip: Try out Tiny Greek Beef Tarts for another variation.

Bite-sized cuts of beef Country-Style Ribs will be a new game day favorite. Slow-cooked until they’re fall-apart tender, then coated in zesty cayenne pepper sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 to 2 pounds beef Country-Style Ribs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3/4 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce for Buffalo wings, divided

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

Carrot and celery sticks (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef ribs; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef. Return beef to stockpot. Add beef broth, 2 tablespoons buffalo sauce, garlic powder and onion powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. Remove beef from cooking liquid to large bowl; discard cooking liquid or reserve for another use. Toss beef with remaining 1/4 cup buffalo sauce. Sprinkle with blue cheese crumbles. Serve with carrot and celery sticks, if desired. Cook’s Tip: Beef ribs can be served on 6-inch wooden skewers or with wooden toothpicks.

