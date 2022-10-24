A Cloudy But Warm Day Today

Turning cooler tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Showers Ending Early
  • Gusty Winds & Warm Temperatures Today
  • Rain Redeveloping Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our next weather system will us two waves of rainfall. First, a warm front will trigger a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early this morning. This line of activity will be more broken, and rain totals are expected to be less than a half-inch. Most of the rain should be clearing out by 8:00 Monday morning.

The rest of today should be dry. Winds will remain strong out of the south, gusting towards 30 mph with temperatures topping off in the low to middle 70s for most.

The second wave brings a better shot at higher rain totals. A cold front will sweep through Monday evening, bringing more widespread rainfall to the region through Tuesday morning. Rain totals from this around will likely be between a half to one inch.

Temperatures will remain very mild until that cold front moves through Monday night. Though it will feel cool compared to the warmth we’ve had the past few days, mid-50s are pretty seasonable for this time of year. Overnight lows will be back in the upper 30s later in the week.

