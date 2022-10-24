DeForest dancers selected to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The dancers join The Morning Show Monday, now exactly one month away from November 24.
The seven ladies taking their talents on the dance floor to the streets of New York in one...
The seven ladies taking their talents on the dance floor to the streets of New York in one months time.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) -The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back, and seven DeForest dancers are making the trip to the Big Apple for their national TV debut.

Ultimate Leap Dance Center is sending dancers ages 14 to 18 to New York this November.

This group earned a spot to perform in the 2020 Macy’s parade, but was derailed when the pandemic struck. This means the anticipation has been building for more than two years now.

Jenni Fristed, Co-owner and Artistic Director of ULDC says the teams’ costumes are set to arrive this coming week with choreography for the parade expected at the beginning of November.

The group of seven will arrive in New York on Saturday, Nov. 19th with rehearsal scheduled for that evening. Sunday will mostly consist of rehearsal but in the following days, they will get to sight-see and experience the city. Tuesday through Wednesday they will have dress rehearsals for the parade, then Thursday is the big day!

Faces to watch for come Thanksgiving morning: Kiarah Cystrunk, Addison Otto, Daelyn Midlikowski, Wren Hunter, Brynn Hookham, Eve Hollenberger, and Denali Oler.

These dancers and their parents have been working hard for months in fundraising for the trip to New York. If you would like to donate, you may visit the teams Go Fund Me Page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

