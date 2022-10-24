Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are gauging the structural integrity of a building in downtown Brodhead after a massive fire tore through it Sunday afternoon.

The fire left severe damage to a three-story building located on the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue in Brodhead. Brodhead Police Department stated on Facebook that the fire damaged three businesses, one of which had a photography studio on the first floor and apartments above it.

Engineers are checking out the building to make sure it is still structurally sound. Both lanes of WIS 11 were closed at 10th Street for nearly a full day while officials investigated.

Mayor Casey Jones said he came down when he heard the fire was happening and said all tenants made it out of the building safely. He said the building is well over 100 years old.

“Any downtown building that burns is just heartbreaking, especially for all of us here who really try hard to make the downtown a great place to come to,” Jones said.

Multiple callers reported the fire around 3:25 p.m. on the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue. Brodhead Police Department stated that all residents were able to evacuate and no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 4:40 p.m. and keep it from spreading to other buildings.

Investigators are still determining what the cause of the fire was and where it originated. There was no estimate on damage yet.

