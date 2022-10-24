John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during first half of an NCAA football game against...
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during first half of an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two interceptions against Purdue, Wisconsin safety John Torchio was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Torchio picked off two passes in Saturday’s victory over Purdue, one of which was returned for a touchdown to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead over the Boilermakers. The last Badger to record two interceptions and return one for a score in the same game was Natrell Jamerson against Northwestern in 2016.

In addition to his two picks, Torchio also totaled a career-high 10 tackles against Purdue.

The last Badger to earn Big Ten Player of the Week was just two weeks ago when fellow safety Kamo’I Latu picked up the accolade after his performance against Northwestern.

The Badgers have a bye week and will host Maryland on November 5.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half...
Homecoming victory: Wisconsin beats Purdue 35-24
Wisconsin player Chucky Hepburn speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days...
UW basketball confident it can keep winning without Johnny Davis
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0), who was defended by Wisconsin cornerback Jay...
Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double overtime 34-28
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team