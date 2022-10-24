John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two interceptions against Purdue, Wisconsin safety John Torchio was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

#B1GFootball 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: John Torchio of @BadgerFootball



He picked off a pair of passes in Wisconsin's win over Purdue, including a first-quarter interception that he returned for a touchdown. https://t.co/HEsWkdQl76 pic.twitter.com/NboDjR0WoB — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 24, 2022

Torchio picked off two passes in Saturday’s victory over Purdue, one of which was returned for a touchdown to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead over the Boilermakers. The last Badger to record two interceptions and return one for a score in the same game was Natrell Jamerson against Northwestern in 2016.

put your number twos in the air if you did it on ‘em



✌️ @JohnTorchio pic.twitter.com/JtgisWqOpA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 24, 2022

In addition to his two picks, Torchio also totaled a career-high 10 tackles against Purdue.

The last Badger to earn Big Ten Player of the Week was just two weeks ago when fellow safety Kamo’I Latu picked up the accolade after his performance against Northwestern.

The Badgers have a bye week and will host Maryland on November 5.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.