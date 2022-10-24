LIST: Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign is right around the corner and you can help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin.

This year’s campaign will kick off on Wednesday when Two Men & a Truck will deliver over 300 food barrels to area businesses and organizations.

The annual campaign benefits the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Starting Wednesday, community members can donate food items by dropping them off in barrels scattered around the community. This year, barrels will feature a new design with a QR code, making online financial donations easier to access.

On Thursday, you can also help by donating to a drive-thru food drive hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard. It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at ABS Global, located at 1525 River Road in DeForest. Second Harvest is collecting packaged, non-perishable items. Some suggested donations include:

Beans (canned or dry)

Low-sugar cereal

Canned tuna

Oatmeal

Low-sodium soups and stews

Low-sugar canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Pasta

Peanut Butter (nut butter)

Canned Chicken

Since 1996, the campaign has provided millions of meals. Learn more about how you can help here.

Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

One in 13 people in our community are food insecure, including one in eight children.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is the largest fund and food drive in southwestern Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.