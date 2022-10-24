Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in the 400 block of Parkwood Lane around 3:30 a.m. and, when they arrived, the 41-year-old man who owned the vehicle blamed his ex-girlfriend, the police report indicated. Investigators found evidence to back his allegation and established probable cause for arson.

The owner and his new girlfriend were told by officers not to pursue the now-suspect ex-girlfriend, the report continues, but quickly noted that the pair had resolved themselves to doing so.

The pair did find the ex-girlfriend at a different location, but not before police officers had, MPD states. Police were already there when the vehicle’s owner and the girlfriend arrived and confronter the suspect and were able to stop it quickly. However, because of the clash, all three of them were taken into custody to the Dane Co. jail.

The old girlfriend was booked for arson. The new girlfriend faces counts of disorderly conduct, battery, and criminal damage to property, while the vehicle’s owner could be charged with domestic disorderly conduct.

