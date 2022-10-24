More rain moves in tonight

Key Takeaways

Widespread rain overnight

Showers linger through Tuesday

Cooler but less windy for the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our second round of rain will be arriving this evening, pushing in from the west along a cold front. This is the more promising rain chance compared to what we saw last night. Showers are expected to be more widespread and no thunderstorm activity is expected.

Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, and the cold front will begin to stall out over Lake Michigan. Locations near Madison and east will likely see scattered showers through most of the day tomorrow, while those to the west will have overcast but dry skies. Rain totals are still expected to be between a half to an inch.

The cold front will also push the 70s out of the Midwest and replace them with more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be back in the mid-50s through the rest of the week. Even though the warmth will be gone, at least the winds will be much lighter! We look to remain dry through the rest of the workweek.

