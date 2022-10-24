MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department.

The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road. Police provided first-aid care to the man and he was taken to a local hospital. He was injured, but police say he is expected to be OK.

MPD’s investigation determined gunfire from one vehicle hit the victim’s vehicle several times.

Officers collected evidence at the scene of the shots fired and are processing them. Police did not provide any information on the suspect or suspects involved.

Police urged anyone with information on this incident to call their office at 608-255-2345, or submit an anonymous tip through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or by going online.  

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

Latest News

Stolen car found several blocks away from owner in Brodhead, interior heavily damaged
The Madison Police Dept. released pictures of the suspect in an attempted robbery of a Kwik...
New images of suspect who claimed boyfriend threatened her into robbery attempt
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during first half of an NCAA football game against...
John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit