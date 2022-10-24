MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department.

The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road. Police provided first-aid care to the man and he was taken to a local hospital. He was injured, but police say he is expected to be OK.

MPD’s investigation determined gunfire from one vehicle hit the victim’s vehicle several times.

Officers collected evidence at the scene of the shots fired and are processing them. Police did not provide any information on the suspect or suspects involved.

Police urged anyone with information on this incident to call their office at 608-255-2345, or submit an anonymous tip through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or by going online.

