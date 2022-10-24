MPD: Vehicle occupants shot at other vehicle, both cars fled scene

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are investigating a gunfire incident between two vehicles Sunday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Gammon Rd. after receiving reports of gunshots.

According to MPD, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Occupants of one vehicle allegedly fired at a person getting out of another vehicle. Both vehicles quickly left the scene.

There are no reported injuries relating to the incident, MPD said. Officials collected physical and digital evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call MPD at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.