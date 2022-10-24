MPD: Vehicle occupants shot at other vehicle, both cars fled scene

Crime Tape.
Crime Tape.(Courtesy)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are investigating a gunfire incident between two vehicles Sunday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Gammon Rd. after receiving reports of gunshots.

According to MPD, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Occupants of one vehicle allegedly fired at a person getting out of another vehicle. Both vehicles quickly left the scene.

There are no reported injuries relating to the incident, MPD said. Officials collected physical and digital evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call MPD at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that damaged 3 businesses in downtown...
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and a Madison Police Dept. SWAT team have responded to a...
Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
A contaminated site of a former car dealership is set to be redeveloped.
WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam