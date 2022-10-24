New images of suspect who claimed boyfriend threatened her into robbery attempt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released new pictures Monday of the suspect who attempted to rob a Kwik Trip by claiming her boyfriend threatened to kill her if she didn’t do it.

All three images are of the woman who came into the store. Two of them are from inside the store, which is in the 3400 block of University Ave., while the third one is from the parking lot. Neither the original nor Monday’s incident report ever confirmed if anyone was outside.

According to the original report, the suspect entered the store just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 30 and approached the clerk and said her boyfriend was outside with a gun threatening her if she did not hold up the store. The staff never saw a gun and only reported the implied threat.

The Madison Police Dept. released pictures of the suspect in an attempted robbery of a Kwik Trip, on Sept. 30, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

The suspect did not get any money, police reported, and ran away after leaving the store.

The MPD investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 608-266-6014 or going online to p3tips.com.

