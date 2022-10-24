Tactical response in Fitchburg neighborhood

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement teams set up outside a residence in Fitchburg on Monday morning for what was described as a tactical situation.

Multiple Fitchburg Police Dept. and Madison Police Dept. teams were seen near the intersection of Post Rd. and Coho St. and appeared to be facing Post Road Condominiums.

@madisonpolice @FitchburgWIPD at Post Rd. and Coho St. with a tactical-style rescue vehicle. They’re facing the Post Road Condominiums. pic.twitter.com/U9gpVcbR4h — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) October 24, 2022

An MPD spokesperson confirmed its SWAT team is assisted in the response.

Officials have not indicated the nature of the situation, nor have they said how it started. An image shared with NBC15 News showed an SUV flipped onto its roof nearby.

Multiple law enforcement teams respond to a tactical situation in Fitchburg, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Submitted)

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.

