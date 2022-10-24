Tactical response in Fitchburg neighborhood

Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and a Madison Police Dept. SWAT team have responded to a...
Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and a Madison Police Dept. SWAT team have responded to a tactical situation in the area of Post Rd. and Coho St., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Michelle Baik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement teams set up outside a residence in Fitchburg on Monday morning for what was described as a tactical situation.

Multiple Fitchburg Police Dept. and Madison Police Dept. teams were seen near the intersection of Post Rd. and Coho St. and appeared to be facing Post Road Condominiums.

An MPD spokesperson confirmed its SWAT team is assisted in the response.

Officials have not indicated the nature of the situation, nor have they said how it started. An image shared with NBC15 News showed an SUV flipped onto its roof nearby.

Multiple law enforcement teams respond to a tactical situation in Fitchburg, on Oct. 24, 2022.
Multiple law enforcement teams respond to a tactical situation in Fitchburg, on Oct. 24, 2022.(Submitted)

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.

