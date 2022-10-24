Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning.

“This arms-length review should give the public confidence that Zoo staff and management are making improvements and the zoo is operating in a way that is safe and fair for both the animals and our county employees working there,” County Board Chair Patrick Miles said in response to the findings.

The review, which was led by former Dane Co. judge Valarie Baily-Rihn, also determined the Zoo did not violate the county’s employee handbook, and applauded zoo officials their work “to improve the commitment and passion of the employees of the zoo,” the Board highlighted in its statement on the results. The investigation did find evidence of previous issues with animal treatment but declared them investigated or resolved.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi applauded the findings and pointed out that it fell in line with the results of other inquiries by Dane Co. Employee Relations (DCER) and the Dane Co. Office of Equity and Inclusion. Despite being highly critical of the formation of the committee, Parisi complimented how the investigation was conducted.

“Like the report by DCER and OEI, employees were interviewed and surveyed in an objective manner,” he continued. “Our zoo employees are incredible professionals who take great pride in the work they do and their mission of conservation and education.”

In June, the Board overwhelmingly approved the review, which came in response to a Wisconsin State Journal article in April that detailed the departure of the only two Black zookeepers, who left for opportunities in other cities.

According to the report, they recounted in written exit interviews the use of racial epithets against Asians, retaliation by management, and seeing animals die because of what the former keepers claim was management decisions. In one instance highlighted by the State Journal, a penguin was reportedly decapitated by a racoon. A week later, its editorial board issued a call for an independent investigation.

“It was important to have this independent investigation that was conducted by Judge Bailey-Rihn, given the serious allegations and negative reporting in the media,” Miles noted in Monday’s response to the findings.

The proposal specifically cited the article and directed the investigation to “include all issues raised in the Wisconsin State Journal’s report.” The allegations listed in the text of the proposal include (taken from resolution):

allegations of racism by zoo management

allegations of retaliation for union activity

allegations of retaliation for whistleblowing

allegations that employees have been unequally disciplined

allegations that animals at the zoo have been neglected or mistreated

allegations that zoo employees have left their jobs due to a hostile work environment

“The manner in which the events of the past several months were cast at the Henry Vilas Zoo is incredibly unfortunate,” Parisi said on Monday. “In all environments, some will choose to magnify division while those more constructive will pursue solutions-oriented remedies to any challenge.”

While the report clears the zoo the major allegations against it, Baily-Rihn’s team did make ten recommendations that they believe would make the zoo a better place for the staff and the animals.

Restructure the Zoo’s Organizational Chart Gather Input by Zookeepers and Others on Key Decisions Eliminate Claims of Favoritism With “Just Cause” (a standard used for equitable discipline processes) Dealing With Limited Resources UW Veterinary Care and Reporting Animal Welfare Standardize Processes Security Concerns Improve Communication About Maintenance Zoo-Wide Training and Support for Employees Opportunities for Advancement and Growth

Bailey-Rihn is scheduled to go before the County Board next month where she will present the report.

