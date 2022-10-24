Stolen car found several blocks away from owner in Brodhead, interior heavily damaged

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Brodhead Police located a stolen car several blocks away from its owner on Sunday.

At around 4:15 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of East 9th Avenue (CTH T) and 13th Street after receiving a report of occupants throwing items from a car onto the street before fleeing.

Officers traced the items to a residence in the 1000 block of East 9th Ave. The resident then told police that the items were from their car which was stolen.

Police were then dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of 19th St. after a resident reported a car crashed into a garden. Officers determined the car was the one reported stolen.

The car’s owner had the keys but left it unlocked, according to officers. The interior was heavily damaged.

Police are investigating the incident. Officers encourage anyone with information or security camera footage to call the Brodhead Police Department at 608-897-2112 or Green County Crime stoppers at 1-800-422-7463. Tips can also be submitted online.

