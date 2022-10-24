Sunburst chairs packed up as Memorial Union Terrace closes for season

The iconic sunburst hairs are being packed up for the season at the Memorial Union Terrace.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The days are getting cooler, the nights are coming sooner, sleeves are getting longer, and now another sign of summertime’s end is upon us: The Memorial Union’s Terrace Chairs are going back into storage.

The Wisconsin Union’s Terrace closes for the season on Monday. All 2,000 of its famous sunburst chairs will head off into the sunset – at least until the weather gets warmer again.

Just because the Terrace is closing, that does not mean the Union shuts down until spring. Memorial Union and Union South will host live music while Union South will keep showing free films. Wheelhouse studios will provide things to do and there will be plenty to eat at der Rathkeller, Strada, and Daily Scoops.

The Terrace was open for a little more than six months this year, opening for the first time on April 13 when the first ones returned for the 2022 season. Now, the wait is on for them to start dotting the terrace in green, yellow, orange again in 2023.

