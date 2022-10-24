WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A state grant will help turn the site of an old car dealership into mixed-use workforce housing in downtown Beaver Dam.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Monday that it is allocating a $145,600 Site Assessment Grant to clean up a downtown soil-contaminated property with a vacant car dealership and auto repair shop.

“Unused downtown lots are a wasted opportunity,” Secretary and CEO of WEDC Missy Hughes said.

Redevelopment of the property at 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way requires demolishing two buildings, removing underground petroleum and hazardous substance tanks as well as asbestos abatement. The property’s soil is contaminated with engine and waste oil, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The City of Beaver Dam’s current plan is to construct a high-density, mixed-use development with owner-occupies housing and commercial space. The city is in negotiations to sell the property to Madison-based developer Kaba Bah.

“These catalyst projects will help attract new residents, support existing businesses, increase the tax base and complement the downtown revitalization efforts,” Bah said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.