Wind turbine catches fire in eastern Iowa, causes field fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WMTV/KCRG) - A wind turbine in eastern Iowa caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to the field below, firefighters reported.

“This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” they wrote in a post on the Williamsburg (IA) Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The fire department shared an image of the fire and explained it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 230th Street, in Williamsburg, which is about half-hour west of Iowa City.

“WFD secured the scene to ensure safety of everyone in the area,” the post stated. “Once it was deemed safe, the field fire caused by falling debris was extinguished.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.