Wisconsin funds ‘Women in Cyber Security’ event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin funded its first women in cyber security summit on Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells.

The event brought a panel of members and speakers from a variety of backgrounds who spoke about their experiences in the male-dominated industry.

The gathering tried to unite women from across the state to discuss important topics in the cyber security realm. It also served as a chance to introduce the field to those exploring new interests.

“We encourage people from a lot of different backgrounds, even if they’re not in a cybersecurity or an IT career now, one of the main messages this morning is the unexpected path that people take who are in leadership positions in cybersecurity,” Senior Director of Sales and Sales Operations at AE Business Solutions Jeanne Blachowicz said.

Organizers with the summit said they are already planning for the event next year.

