1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.

Rescue teams performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

His name has not been released at this time. Authorities also did not indicate how the man became trapped.

Their investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday morning after MPD officers responded to a domestic...
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance
Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and a Madison Police Dept. SWAT team have responded to a...
2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Latest Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday
NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays