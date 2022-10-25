1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.

Rescue teams performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

His name has not been released at this time. Authorities also did not indicate how the man became trapped.

Their investigation into his death is still ongoing.

