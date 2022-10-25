2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck

Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and a Madison Police Dept. SWAT team have responded to a...
Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and a Madison Police Dept. SWAT team have responded to a tactical situation in the area of Post Rd. and Coho St., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Michelle Baik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department.

The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out early Monday morning in the 2900 block of Coho Street.

Currently, investigators are trying to track down the vehicle that was being shot at. They described it as a silver or white sedan and pointed out there is a good chance the car has the type of damage that would be caused by a shotgun blast. Anyone with information about the car, or who may have been in it at the time, is asked to reach out to FPD.

The department is also following up on some of the leads it has already obtained and is still conducting interviews.

Both people who have been arrested have been booked into the Dane Co. jail. One of them is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, and an unrelated warrant, while the other faces a parole violation allegation.

In an update late Monday afternoon, the Fitchburg Police Dept. reported they were first called to that location around 6:40 a.m.

On Monday, the Fitchburg Police Department explained its officers were first called to the report of shots fired around 6:40 a.m. They were seen for much of the morning near the intersection of Post Road and Coho Street, appearing to be focused on the Post Road Condominiums. The officers were joined by the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team and what police had described as a tactical situation lasted until approximately 11 a.m.

Approximately ten minutes after FPD received that early morning call about gunfire, MPD officers were alerted to a rollover crash in a driveway in the 2000 block of Post Road. While that location crosses city limits, the crash site is only a couple blocks away. An image sent to NBC15 News showed an overturned SUV that was still sitting on its roof.

FPD confirmed the wreck was linked to the gunfire. Its report stated the suspect had fled from that scene and hit a parked car causing it to flip.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Latest Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday
NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
(FILE) Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls
Soup’s On! returns to get you through the cold days ahead