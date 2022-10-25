2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department.

The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out early Monday morning in the 2900 block of Coho Street.

Currently, investigators are trying to track down the vehicle that was being shot at. They described it as a silver or white sedan and pointed out there is a good chance the car has the type of damage that would be caused by a shotgun blast. Anyone with information about the car, or who may have been in it at the time, is asked to reach out to FPD.

The department is also following up on some of the leads it has already obtained and is still conducting interviews.

Both people who have been arrested have been booked into the Dane Co. jail. One of them is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, and an unrelated warrant, while the other faces a parole violation allegation.

In an update late Monday afternoon, the Fitchburg Police Dept. reported they were first called to that location around 6:40 a.m.

On Monday, the Fitchburg Police Department explained its officers were first called to the report of shots fired around 6:40 a.m. They were seen for much of the morning near the intersection of Post Road and Coho Street, appearing to be focused on the Post Road Condominiums. The officers were joined by the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team and what police had described as a tactical situation lasted until approximately 11 a.m.

Approximately ten minutes after FPD received that early morning call about gunfire, MPD officers were alerted to a rollover crash in a driveway in the 2000 block of Post Road. While that location crosses city limits, the crash site is only a couple blocks away. An image sent to NBC15 News showed an overturned SUV that was still sitting on its roof.

FPD confirmed the wreck was linked to the gunfire. Its report stated the suspect had fled from that scene and hit a parked car causing it to flip.

@madisonpolice @FitchburgWIPD at Post Rd. and Coho St. with a tactical-style rescue vehicle. They’re facing the Post Road Condominiums. pic.twitter.com/U9gpVcbR4h — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) October 24, 2022

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

