Hilldale gears up for Halloween fun!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is gearing up for some family-friendly Halloween fun this weekend!

Hilldale will host a Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. on and around The Green.

You can find the following events happening at Hilldale-o-ween on Sunday:

A DJ will feature Halloween favorites during a dance party

A meet and greet with Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and the Evil Queen from Snow White

A Halloween-themed craft station, spooky tattoo station and small treat bags, while supplies last from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Madison Circus Space aerial and ground performances of their act “Los Muertos Vivientes En La Aire”

Performances by Redefined, a UW-Madison co-ed a cappella group

A Halloween costume contest in The Plaza near Peloton

Kids in costumes can eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée at Café Hollander on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30

Categories for the Halloween costume contest will include best individual child costume, best individual adult costume, best group costume, best dog costume and most creative costume. Hilldale says each category winner will receive $100 to the Hilldale business of their choice.

An on-site photographer will take photos and those photos will be uploaded to Facebook by 9 a.m. on Oct. 31. Hilldale says the photos with the most likes will win, and voting will go through 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.

You can find more details on the Hilldale website.

