In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s early voting period begins Tuesday, marking two weeks until Election Day.

Thirty-two early-voting locations will be available to voters throughout Madison, 18 of which open its doors beginning Tuesday.

Registration by mail or online has closed in Wisconsin, but you can still register at one of the early voting sites from Oct. 25 until Nov. 5 or on Election Day, Nov. 8.

In order to vote in-person absentee, you will need to have a photo ID. A list of acceptable forms can be found here.

If you’re registering on-site you’ll need to bring a proof of residence document. Examples can be found here.

You can vote in-person absentee at any of the locations below regardless of where you live within the city.

In-person absentee voting ends Nov. 6, two days before Election Day.

Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

8:30 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave

10:00 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr

8:30 am – 7:30 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

8:30 am – 5:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

11:30 am – 5:30 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court

11:00 am – 4:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Edgewood College – Wingra Commons, 1000 Edgewood College Dr

11:00 am – 3:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

UW-Madison Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

11:00 am – 5:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St

11:00 am – 5:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St

11:00 am – 3:30 pm weekdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

Madison College South Madison Campus, 2429 Perry St

11:00 am – 3:30 pm weekdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd

11:00 am – 5:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

2:00 – 4:00 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S Park St

11:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

2:00 – 4:00 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave

11:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

2:00 – 4:00 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd

11:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd

11:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd

11:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Dr

11:00 am – 3:30 pm Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1

11:00 am – 3:30 pm Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3

10:00 am – 3:30 pm Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

Global Market & Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Rd

11:00 am – 7:00 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

10:00 am – 1:00 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S Gammon Rd

6:00 – 8:00 pm Wednesdays, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2

10:00 am – noon Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Urban League Southwest Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd

11:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesdays, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2

11:00 am – 5:00 pm Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 411:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday, Oct. 31

Boys & Girls Club – Allied, 4619 Jenewein Rd

10:30 am – 5:30 pm weekdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 4

Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St

1:00 – 5:00 pm Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 11:00 – 5:00 pm Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3

Tenney Park Shelter, 402 N Thornton Ave

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday, Nov. 4

Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Dr

10:00 am – 5:00 pm Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

Bridge – Lake Point – Waunona Neighborhood Center, 1917 Lake Point Dr

9:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3

9:00 am – 3:00 pm Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

Rebalanced – Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, 588 Grand Canyon Dr

9:30 am – 4:30 pm Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1

9:30 am – 4:30 pm Wednesdays, Oct. 26 & Nov. 2

9:30 am – 4:30 pm Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4

9:30 am – 4:30 pm Saturdays, Oct. 29 & Nov. 5

Wisconsin Youth Company, 1201 McKenna Blvd

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tuesdays, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1

4:00 – 6:00 pm Thursdays, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3

Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church/Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd

9:00 am – 2:00 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd

9:00 am – 2:00 pm Sundays, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, 501 E Badger Rd

By appointment only, 10:00 am Wednesday, Oct. 26

Contact the Clerk’s Office in advance to make appointment.

Ho-Chunk Nation Community Center, 4724 Tradewinds Pkwy

By appointment only, 2:00 pm Wednesday, Oct. 26

Contact the Clerk’s Office in advance to make appointment.

