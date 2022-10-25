Latest Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone needing to get rid of unused medication can do safely and conveniently this weekend. The latest National Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday and more than 140 collection locations will be set up across Wisconsin, the state Dept. of Justice said Tuesday.

The events allow people to turn in their old medications so they can be eliminated properly. Take Back Days serve as an opportunity to educate the public about the risks associated with having unused medications or simply throwing them out. Attorney General Josh Kaul pointed out the days can help in the fight against the opioid epidemic by getting such drugs out of medicine cabinets.

In its statement, the DOJ specifically highlighted the risk of flushing medication or pouring it down the drain, explaining that water treatment facilities are not designed to handle them. The agency noted trace amounts of the drugs have been found in rivers and lakes.

A list of all the Drug Take Back Day locations is available here. The locations listed on this page will accept unused medications anytime during the year.

The Take Back Days are for people only, according to the guidelines. No businesses are allowed to make drop-offs People concerned about personal information listed on the pill bottles can blackout the relevant information or put the pills in a clear sealable plastic bag.

Accepted Items Not Accepted Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) Illegal drugs Over-the-counter medications Needles/sharps Ointments and creams Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens) Patches Biohazardous material (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood) Inhalers Acids Non-aerosol sprays Aerosol cans Vials Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) Pet medication Mercury thermometers Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed)

