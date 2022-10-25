Latest Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022.
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone needing to get rid of unused medication can do safely and conveniently this weekend. The latest National Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday and more than 140 collection locations will be set up across Wisconsin, the state Dept. of Justice said Tuesday.

The events allow people to turn in their old medications so they can be eliminated properly. Take Back Days serve as an opportunity to educate the public about the risks associated with having unused medications or simply throwing them out. Attorney General Josh Kaul pointed out the days can help in the fight against the opioid epidemic by getting such drugs out of medicine cabinets.

In its statement, the DOJ specifically highlighted the risk of flushing medication or pouring it down the drain, explaining that water treatment facilities are not designed to handle them. The agency noted trace amounts of the drugs have been found in rivers and lakes.

A list of all the Drug Take Back Day locations is available here. The locations listed on this page will accept unused medications anytime during the year.

The Take Back Days are for people only, according to the guidelines. No businesses are allowed to make drop-offs People concerned about personal information listed on the pill bottles can blackout the relevant information or put the pills in a clear sealable plastic bag.

Accepted ItemsNot Accepted
Prescription (controlled and non-controlled)Illegal drugs
Over-the-counter medicationsNeedles/sharps
Ointments and creamsPersonal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens)
PatchesBiohazardous material (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)
InhalersAcids
Non-aerosol spraysAerosol cans
VialsHousehold hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
Pet medicationMercury thermometers
Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
(FILE) Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls
Soup’s On! returns to get you through the cold days ahead
Extended Forecast
More Rain This Afternoon and Tonight