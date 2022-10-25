More Rain This Afternoon and Tonight

Key Takeaways

Rain Redeveloping Today

Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

A Slow Warming Trend Through the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today we’ll see a period of dry weather during the morning, but more rain will move in for the afternoon. Showers are expected to be more widespread and no thunderstorm activity is expected. This rain will be due to an area of low pressure pushing in from the south. The rain is expected to continue well into the night with rain totals around a half inch. Higher totals will be seen south and east of Madison.

This area of low pressure will head out by daybreak tomorrow and sunshine will return for Wednesday. High temperatures over the next several days will be in the 50s which is near our average highs.

We look to remain dry through the rest of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. With a slow warming trend. Highs by Saturday will be back near 60 degrees.

