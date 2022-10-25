MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun.

According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.

MPD officers originally responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Fordem Ave., where a woman told them about a confrontation with the man, the report continued. It described the suspect as her significant other and notes that they live together.

Investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect and were able to track him down. He resisted when the officers attempted to take the 32-year-old Madison man into custody, the report alleged. It was in the course of subduing him that the sergeant was injured.

When officers had first spotted the suspect, he was allegedly trying to hide a bandolier-style fanny pack in his jacket, the report stated. When the fanny pack was searched, officers allegedly found a gun, a 33-round magazine, and illegal drugs. Based on the counts against him, the drugs included cocaine and marijuana.

In addition to those drug counts, he was also booked into the Dane Co. jail on allegations including two counts obstructing an officer, one count of resisting arrest causing injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and domestic disorderly conduct.

