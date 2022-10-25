MPD: Witnesses report motorcyclists going 140+ mph in downtown Madison

Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorcyclists were spotted going way over the limit and driving recklessly through the streets of downtown Madison over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the riders.

Pedestrians were outside Friday evening while the riders were driving near the intersection of W. Johnson Street and N. Bassett St, according to police.

Some of the riders were going more than 140 mph, witnesses told police.

Authorities say that registration plates from some of the vehicles looked like they were removed before the riders came downtown.

Anyone with information on the motorcycles or the identities of the drivers is urged to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit tips online.

