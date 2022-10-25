Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008, according to updated court records Monday.

David Kahl, 56, is set to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. Kahl is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory minimum life sentence in prison if convicted.

Kahl pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 in the death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.

In March, a jury trial for Kahl was scheduled to begin in January of 2023.

In the criminal complaint, detectives say Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes.

The complaint states that as Kahl walked down Wilson Street, Bedford Street, and finally Doty Street, asking people for $40. Police say the timeline puts him at Zimmermann’s apartment at the time of her murder.

Detectives say they brought him in for questioning that day and allege he told them he asked people for money to buy crack. The complaint states he admitted to being high that day. Detectives also noticed he had small cuts on his hand. A few days later, police say Kahl told them he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia a few years prior and was off his medications.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence from Zimmermann’s shirt. Police announced his arrest in early 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Kahl’s attorney argued in December of 2020 that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.

