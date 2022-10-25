Soup’s On! returns to get you through the cold days ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County businesses are banding together again to serve up homemade soup for people to enjoy at home and help support area restaurants.

On Monday, Dane Buy Local celebrated the return of Soup’s On! The project got its start during the pandemic, which took a severe toll on local businesses, and is now returning for its third go ‘round. While the restrictions spurred by the pandemic have receded, restaurants are still struggling with high food costs and staffing shortages, the agency explained.

Soup’s On! allows people to purchase frozen quarts of their favorite soups, which were made by participating restaurants every week and either pick them up or have them delivered. And, new this year is dessert! Customers can now add FEED Bakery’s Cookie of the Week as a sweet treat when they order.

The project returns Wednesday with the first round of soups and people can order through Saturday. Customers can then come pick them up at FEED Kitchens on Tuesday before the cycle begins with a fresh batch of soups the next day. Soup’s On! will run through next March.

According to Dane Buy Local, the drive sold more than 5,600 quarts of soup and raised nearly $84,000 for local restaurants.

