Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are asked to come together this season to help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin.

The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.”

Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

One in 13 people in our community are food insecure, including one in eight children. Together, we can help feed people in our community.

How it started

NBC15 Share Your Holidays was born from an idea from NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney. In 1996, a single-day food drive was held in a grocery store parking lot. McKinney started the campaign because he did not want anyone to experience what he did, growing up hungry.

It became an annual tradition, and for 25 years, you have helped to provide more than 57 million meals, and helped make NBC15 Share Your Holidays one of the largest food and fund drives in the country each year.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

2022 Kick-Off: Oct. 26

This year’s campaign will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when Two Men & a Truck will deliver over 300 food barrels to area businesses and organizations.

Starting Wednesday, community members can donate food items by dropping them off in barrels scattered around the community. This year, barrels will feature a new design with a QR code, making online financial donations easier to access.

You can also tune into NBC15 News at 6 to see who is chosen for the 2022 Be Like Mike award recipients!

National Guard Food Drive: Oct. 27

On Thursday, Oct. 27, you can also help by donating to a drive-thru food drive hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at ABS Global, located at 1525 River Road in DeForest.

Second Harvest is collecting packaged, non-perishable items.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign is right around the corner and you can help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin.

Find a Barrel: Oct. 26-Nov. 15

Community members can help support the campaign by taking a selfie or video with a barrel in the community, posting it on social media with the location and using #SYH. There are over 300 barrels in the community!

NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. (WMTV)

Social Media Blitz: Nov. 16

Download and print the Hunger Fact Posters and take a selfie or video to help build awareness for food insecurity.

Fund and Food Drives:

Organizations across the community will be hosting food and fund drives to help support the campaign. Donated food will be brought to 2802 Dairy Drive by 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

There will also be virtual food drives hosted to help get more meals donated- $10 can provide up to 25 meals!

Give At Your Grocer: Dates vary

You can donate at your grocery store of choice!

Metcalfe’s Check Out Hunger November 1 – December 31 Ask the cashier to scan a card for a $5 donation or donate a food bag. November 1 – December 31 Ask the cashier to scan a card for a $5 donation or donate a food bag.

Woodman’s Check Out Hunger November 1 – December 31 Ask the cashier to donate or use the self-checkout buttons available. November 1 – December 31 Ask the cashier to donate or use the self-checkout buttons available.

Metro Market & November 6 – December 25 Shoppers can Round Up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or select to donate $1, $5, or $10 at the in-store registers, including self-checkout, or by adding a donation to online pickup orders. Pick’ N Save November 6 – December 25 Shoppers can Round Up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or select to donate $1, $5, or $10 at the in-store registers, including self-checkout, or by adding a donation to online pickup orders.

Hy-Vee November 14 – December 31 Ask your cashier how you can give to their Feed the Need campaign to benefit local food banks.

Giving Tuesday: Nov. 29

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign is partnering with Thrivent for Giving Tuesday.

You can help raise an extra $1,000 by adding a comment or photo on Second Harvest’s Co-Tribute page from Thursday, Nov. 17- Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The first $20,000 will be matched.

Grand Finale: Dec. 14

Request-a-Thon:

Viewers can call in to make donations to the Request-A-Thon, which will be broadcast LIVE from NBC15. Thanks to Mike’s Miracle Minute donors, your donations will be matched.

Volunteers will be takin your phone calls from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Sort-A-Thon:

All of the food donated by the community during Fund and Food Drives will be sorted at the Alliant Energy Center.

Final Meal Reveal: TBD

A date will be announced for when to expect the final meal reveal count.

Last year, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raised more than 5,389,000 meals for those in need.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is the largest fund and food drive in southwestern Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.