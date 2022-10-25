Trial scheduled for downtown Madison shooting suspects

Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney
Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two suspects accused in the killing of a man outside of the Dane County jail appeared in court Monday where their trial dates were scheduled for next year, according to court records.

Amond Galtney, 26, and Demone Cummins, 21, appeared in Dane County court for a scheduling hearing.

Jury selection is currently scheduled to begin on June 20, 2023, while a three-day trial is set to begin on June 21, 2023.

Cummins is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, possessing with intent- heroin and sale/possess/use/transport machine guns. Galtney is accused of party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide and vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

The pair are accused of killing Dwayne Collins Jr. as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building in late March. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

A criminal complaint against Cummins indicates investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

