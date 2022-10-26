1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old from Genoa, Wis. was operating his horse and buggy going east on County Road O when he met a farm tractor. The horse got scared and stopped abruptly. Another horse and buggy being operated by a 20-year-old from Genoa, Wis. was not able to stop. When the horse swerved around the 17-year-old’s buggy, both buggy’s collided, causing the 20-year-old’s buggy to overturn into a ditch.

A 23-year-old passenger from Genoa, Wis. suffered “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” The 23-year-old was taken by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was Stoddard Fire Department, Stoddard First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

