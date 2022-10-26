3rd suspect sought in Madison killing this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the summertime killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison.

The Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday that they are searching for Charvis Blue and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

Anyone with information on the 29-year-old Madison man’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com.

Two people have already been arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum who died in a July 22 shooting. The first suspect, Aquille Lowe, was captured in Ohio about two weeks after the shooting, while the other individual, Jakyra Peeples, was taken into custody in late August.

Aquille Lowe was arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum in July 2022. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Lowe, 27, has since been transferred to the Dane Co. jail. In addition to the first-degree homicide count, party to a crime, that led to his arrest, he has since had two attempted homicide counts as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree recklessly endangering allegations added against him. He remains in the Dane Co. jail on a $1 million bond and is due in court for his next hearing on Dec. 12.

Peeples, 22, has also been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. She posted $10,000 on Sept. 26 and has been released from jail. Her next court date is set for Dec. 20 when she will appear for a status conference hearing.

Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22, 2022. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the MPD report, Bynum was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him inside a vehicle near the Vahlen St. and N. Sherman Ave. intersection. Emergency crews tried taking life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the police department said Bynum was likely targeted. MPD has not said if its investigators have determined a motive.

