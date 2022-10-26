Be Like Mike: Founders of “Loaves & Fishes” in Beaver Dam lead the charge to feed hundreds weekly

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - At dinner time each Tuesday, hundreds of guests line up in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church parking lot for a free and nutritious meal—a meal made possible by volunteers and food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.

John Smedema started the Tuesday evening to-go meal program called “Loaves & Fishes” after he volunteered for a similar program at a Watertown church and thought his Beaver Dam church and community could use a meal program of its own.

Hundreds of people line up outside First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam for a free to-go dinner Tuesday evenings. (WMTV)

Smedema retired from his job earlier this year, and rather than hit the golf course or the beach, he and his wife Linda are busy organizing the small army of fellow volunteers needed to make the weekly meal program possible.

“We’re looking at people like they’re our brothers and sisters. We’re not judging people, just loving people.”

Since early August of this year, “Loaves & Fishes” has gone from serving a couple hundred meals to 400 to 500 meals. Vehicles line up in the parking lot before 4 p.m. each Tuesday, waiting for their meals in to-go containers.

People line up in their vehicles each Tuesday evening for the free "Loaves & Fishes" meal. (WMTV)

John said the meals are available to all. “Everyone and anyone. There are no requirements. It’s not our job to judge. It’s our job to be like Jesus and His greatest command. He told us to love each other the way He first loved us.”

Among those waiting for the meal outside, Faye Ruiz, who comes each Tuesday. Ruiz said, “It’s so great. I appreciate it so much. I’m pretty sick. I’m not in the best of health. And having one less meal that I have to cook, and then the expense too…you know, it’s free.”

To-go meal delivered to waiting vehicle. (WMTV)

John said Loaves & Fishes is all about “bringing everyone into the circle”, and making them feel like they belong. He called the meal program, “a community of people that respect each other, love each other, and have joy in what they’re doing. We take that outside the church and into the parking lot for the people sitting in their cars.”

The program wouldn’t be possible without those volunteers like chef Louis Gregurich, who understands how life can take a turn. Gregurich said, “A year ago I had no place to live, I had no money, and my arm was messed up. I wasn’t going to let anybody feel like that again. So, this is what I’m doing. I’m trying to help out.”

Gregurich worked as a chef at a country club and other restaurants, and the meals are known for being quite delicious. The week of our visit, he was serving beef pot roast, roasted carrots, truffle mashed potatoes, and fresh fruit.

John Smedema, Chef Louis Gregurich, NBC15's John Stofflet. (WMTV)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin provides much of the food Gregurich uses to prepare hundreds of dinners. John said, “We’d be in big trouble. We’d have a lot more cost. Second Harvest has been a great partner.” As of mid-October, “We’ve gotten almost 10,000 pounds of food directly from Second Harvest.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin has delivered thousands of pounds of food to the "Loaves & Fishes" community meal program. (WMTV)

Second Harvest admires what John & Linda Smedema are doing as well. They have selected them as the recipients of the Be Like Mike Award, named for late NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney and retired Wisconsin National Guard member Mike Hart, who started NBC15′s Share Your Holidays back in 1996.

When we surprised John & Linda with the news they had received the Be Like Mike Award, John said, “It almost brings me to tears. Because we did watch Mike, and he started all of this, and it feels like we’re doing God’s work. I feel like we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re welcoming people, we’re looking at people like they’re our brothers and sisters. We’re not judging people…just loving people.”

Linda & John Smedema of Beaver Dam hold the Share Your Holidays Be Like Mike Award. (WMTV)

It’s a ministry of meals and a community of caring. Asked how she feels about what the volunteers do each week, Faye Ruiz said, “So grateful. Thank you. It’s great. I really appreciate it.”

Find out how to volunteer for “Loaves & Fishes” and see the meal program’s Amazon wish list here. Donate to NBC15′s Share Your Holidays here.

