Beloit man fired over 65 shots in May attempted homicide, Sheriff’s Office says

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing over 65 shots at another person in May, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on May 8 to Rockvale Mobile Home Park on the 6000 block of S. US Hwy 51 in Town of Rock for reports of shots fired.

Authorities found that four mobile homes and one vehicle were hit by gunfire. The scene was investigated by Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Special Investigations Unit and Bureau of Identification.

The sheriff’s office did not state if anyone was injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office stated that its investigation led them to arrest a 20-year-old Beloit man on Tuesday. He faces one charge of attempted first degree homicide and nine counts of recklessly endangering safety.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail until his initial court appearance on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

