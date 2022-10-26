‘Every little bit counts’ during NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are many ways to get involved in the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign, which kicks off Wednesday.

One of the first ways to get involved is a donation drive-thru event Thursday hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard at ABS Global.

Jeremy Duffy, ABS Global HR Business Partner and former National Guard member, said working with the National Guard for the campaign was just a perfect way to give back to the community and collaborate.

“I assisted as the commander in previous events and then coming to ABS, this was a great opportunity just having the connection with the National Guard, but then also having that will to give back to the community and really it fell in line much with our mission at ABS,” said Duffy.

SFC Joshua Kammeraad, Wisconsin Army National Guard member, encouraged the community to donate.

“I would just say everybody out there is struggling at some point and we just need a little bit more of everybody just being decent human beings and being kind to each other and helping each other out when we fall,” Kammeraad said. “Nobody really needs to go hungry, it doesn’t take much just go grab a couple canned food donations and drop it off. It doesn’t have to be a massive gesture, every little bit helps.”

The drive will take place from noon-6 p.m. on Thursday at ABS Global, located at 1525 River Road in DeForest.

For those coming from Highway 19 on River Road, ABS Global noted that there is a detour in place due to a bridge being out. The company’s facilities team will have detour signs out for people to follow.

ABS Global detailed a detour from River Road due to a bridge being out. (ABS Global)

Second Harvest is collecting packaged, non-perishable items. Some suggested donations include:

Beans (canned or dry)

Low-sugar cereal

Canned tuna

Oatmeal

Low-sodium soups and stews

Low-sugar canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Pasta

Peanut Butter (nut butter)

Canned Chicken

Since 1996, the campaign has provided millions of meals. Learn more about how you can help here.

Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

One in 13 people in our community are food insecure, including one in eight children.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is the largest fund and food drive in southwestern Wisconsin.

