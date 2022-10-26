Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could cause more concern for safety.

UW Health Child Safety and Prevention Manager Rishelle Eithun predicts more families will trick-or-treat during Halloween and the Saturday and Sunday before the holiday.

Eithun said health experts worry drivers may not be prepared to stop and drive cautiously with so many children knocking door-to-door.

According to Eithun, children are two times more likely to get hit by a vehicle on Halloween as compared with any other weekend.

“Because you know they’re in costumes, they’re walking around, they’re excited,” she said. “Be excited but make sure you understand it is still a roadway if you’re trick or treating house to house and so being mindful that there are still some hazards.”

Parents should accompany children under 12 years of age, look left, right and left again before crossing the street, and use crosswalks and sidewalks.

Parent Molly Mack and her son plan to trick-or-treat with a big group of people.

“We look both ways,” Mack said. “Make sure there are no cars coming, we stay in a group, we stay on the side of the road, make sure we’re not in the middle of the road and try to be safe.”

Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Hunter Lisko said there will not be extra law enforcement patrolling neighborhoods, but there will be extra enforcement in the downtown areas where college students celebrate the holiday.

Lisko said families should not trick-or-treat too late at night.

“That late afternoon and early evening is going to be the sweet spot and it’s going to be the safest time for folks to be out there when there’s still some light out,” he said.

Jennifer Tompkins’ children wear light-up shoes as a part of their costume and for safety.

“So if they were walking around in the dark we can see them, make sure we hold their hands and then after we get their candy we check it out before they eat it,” she said.

Eithun said people behind the wheel should put their lights on earlier during the day and drive slow.

If possible, Eithun also said face-painting is safer than mask-wearing costumes because masks can obstruct a child’s view.

